In Remembrance

In loving memory of Narendra Shamshere Malla, 11.07.1935 – 29.09.2020

N.S. passed on peacefully on 29th September, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He has left us with memories of his mischievous smile and playful laughter.

He touched the lives of all he met and with his infectious charm, his epic recipes and his legendary dance skills. Nothing ever stopped him from having a good time and enjoying life to the fullest.

As a husband, father and brother, he had endless love for us. One of the most important things a father can do is pass on his best traits. We can only hope that the kindness, compassion and vivaciousness he has shown us over the years, remains with us for the rest of our days.

We will carry his love of life and his boundless energy in our hearts. As we celebrate his life, we know that he has moved on to the next big party.

He will be missed by his wife, his son, and daughters, his grandchildren, his siblings and nieces and nephews and cousins and an entire universe of friends he made in his lifetime.

There is no party without you, Dad.

Om Shanti

While we say our goodbyes to dear N.S., we request everyone to keep their own safety in mind by maintaining social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

-Kunal S Malla