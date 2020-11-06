India on verge of conquering Corona challenge: Koshyari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 4 Nov: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, said that at a time when some countries of the world are witnessing the second phase of lockdown following upsurge in Corona Virus cases, India is on the verge of conquering the pandemic. He credited India’s doctors, paramedical staff, social workers and philanthropic persons for their collective efforts in successfully tackling the challenge posed by the Corona Virus Disease.

The Governor was speaking at the felicitation of Covid Warriors organised by Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

Scion of the erstwhile Udaipur royal family Lakshyaraj Singh Mewad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Sion Hospital Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean of Hiranandani Hospital Dr Sujit Chatterjee, Director of Nanavati Hospital Dr Samad Ansari, President of Baidyanath Ayurveda Siddhesh Sharma, Principal of RD National College Dr Neha Jagtiani, surgeon Mufazzal Lakdawala were prominent among those felicitated by the Governor.

The programme was attended by real estate leader Niranjan Hiranandani, playback singers Shaan and Palak Muchchal, actor Ali Fazal and Bhamla Foundation Chairman Asif Bhamla.