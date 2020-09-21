Indira Hridayesh tests Corona positive, brought to Doon

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Dr Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for Covid-19 infection. She was admitted to Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, but she and her family were not happy with the treatment there and thereafter, she was brought to Dehradun by a chopper and admitted to Max Hospital here this afternoon. Her son and Congress leader Sumit Hridayesh accompanied her to Dehradun. It may be recalled that the one day session of Uttarakhand Assembly is likely to be held on 23 September. Given the condition of Corona pandemic in the state, senior MLAs like Hridayesh were advised by the government to participate in the assembly session vide online mode. Incidentally, she is not the only MLA to have tested Corona positive in Uttarakhand. Before her, beginning from Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, several MLAs including BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat, Vinod Chamoli, Umesh Sharma Kau and Vinod Kandari had also tested positive. Not only this, several political leaders and officers have also tested Corona positive. One or two Secretary level Officers too had tested positive. One under secretary died two days ago due to Corona while today, Rishikesh Congress President Shiv Mohan Mishra died to Corona infection. Several Police officers including Haridwar SSP are also reported to be Corona positive. Some media persons too are reported Corona positive while two of them died within this month only. In fact, most state and district level government offices in Dehradun remain inaccessible for people as well as for the media persons due to Corona.