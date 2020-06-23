Industry to support livelihood of Migrants: CII

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Jun: CII Uttarakhand interacted with Dr Ranjit Sinha, Secretary, Skills & Employment, Uttarakhand, and other officials of the department over a virtual platform with the objective to help provide livelihood opportunities to migrants. The interaction also focused on the initiatives being taken by CII to address issues and concerns on providing employment and livelihood opportunities to workers migrating due to the ongoing pandemic.

Dr Ranjit Sinha, while addressing industry members, stated that skills and training are linked to economic activities and based on industries’ feedback and requirement of manpower the Department of Skills could train people. If required, onsite training at the cost of the department could also be provided. He added that the HOPE portal launched by the State Government is a step towards providing employment to migrants. The portal could only be successful once the department and industry worked in close coordination. He urged industries to register as employers on the portal and post their requirements. He further stated that over 12,000 migrants had registered ion the portal so far and the number was increasing every day.

Ashok Windlass, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, congratulated the department for launching the HOPE (Helping Out People Everywhere) Portal to register migrants in need of jobs and connecting them with employers in the state. He revealed that CII Northern Region had formed a Working Group on Migrant Labourers with the aim to discuss the issues and ascertain how it could help, both. the employers and also the migrants in this situation. Windlass shared that members would be requested to help provide jobs and livelihood opportunities to migrants as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility as well.

Sudhir Kapoor, Chairman, CII Regional Committee on Skill Development and Livelihoods, declared that due to social distancing norms, manufacturing industries could not work at full capacity, so less manpower was required but, at the regional level, CII had identified certain sectors where there is scope for employment, such as e-commerce, healthcare and construction. He suggested that, in certain industries where manpower is not reporting to work and have migrated, final year students of ITIs could be employed.

The interaction was also attended by Dr Ahmed Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Skills & Employment, and Chandrakanta, Deputy Director, Skills & Employment.

The session was attended by senior management of 20 CII member industries. Later, Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, proposed the vote of thanks.