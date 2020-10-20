Inherent Hypocrisy

Going by the appreciative laughs at a Congress election meeting in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark about a woman leader of the BJP, belonging to the Dalit community, there will not be any horrified response amongst the voters. This attitude towards women is inherent in every day culture to the extent that even a veteran leader of the ‘progressive’ Sonia Gandhi led Congress so casually exhibits it at a public meeting. Why the surprise and horror then when very ordinary, poorly educated men manifest the same while brutalising women in other ways? Why, instead, of forging a united response to the challenge of cleansing popular culture, is it used as a political weapon? The deafening silence emerging from the Congress leadership, particularly Priyanka Vadra, who has made a fetish out of pointing out the shortcomings of Yogi rule in UP, indicates the partiality in the protests. Making it worse has been former CM Digvijay Singh’s attempt to justify the term as taken out of context. So, there is a context that allows denigration of women?

This is why nobody takes the politicians of any hue seriously regarding their claims to a higher social consciousness. There have been too many disappointments over the years, particularly from among those who were voted to power as harbingers of change – the latest being Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal. This is one of the reasons that voters have reverted to more conservative politics – at least its value system is predictable. It may not be too enthusiastic about recognising women as independent individuals and sees them more as mothers, sisters, wives, etc., but is clear about protecting their ‘modesty’. Social issues are popular when it comes to using them to market products, obtain social media celebrity, target ‘patriarchy’ for political purposes, etc., but the actual understanding is utterly superficial.

This confusion in the ruling classes ensures that the response at the ground level is even more confused, hence ineffective. The police fail to understand the nuances of the law and are hampered by political control. The message for the general populace remains unclear. They see the Kamal Naths act with impunity, so cannot make the distinctions in their own behaviour. The values have also to be embedded in the education system. The age old samskaras have to be interpreted by the ‘gurus’ to keep pace with present day conditions. Only then will things get any better.