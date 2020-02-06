International Conference on ‘Advances in Chemical Engineering’ begins at UPES today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Feb: UPES is all set to welcome dignitaries from academia, industry and government bodies to the ‘International Conference on Advances in Chemical Engineering: AdChE-2020’. The three-day event, being held at the university’s Bidholi Campus from 5 to 7 February and organised by the ‘Department of Chemical Engineering’ of the School of Engineering (SoE) is being sponsored jointly by the ‘Department of Science & Technology – Science & Engineering Research Board’ (DST-SERB) and the ‘Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology’ (UCOST). Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Man Mohan Sharma will be the Key Note Speaker. Eminent National Research Professor and ‘Bharat Ratna’ awardee Prof CNR Rao is the ‘Chief Patron’ of the conference, with the Chancellor, UPES, Dr SJ Chopra and Vice Chancellor, UPES, Dr Deependra Jha as ‘Patrons’.

According to Arun Dhand, Senior Director, Public Affairs, the conference envisages interacting and discussing recent advancements in the field of science & technology. “The mega event shall witness over 250 renowned academicians and industrialists from 25 states of the nation along with their foreign counterparts assembled at the UPES campus.”

‘Conference Chair’ Dr Kamal Bansal (Dean SoE & AD&I) and the ‘Conference Conveners’, Dr Jitendra K Pandey (Associate Dean – R & D, UPES) and Prof Vijay Parthasarthy (Head – Dept. of Chemical Engineering, UPES) shared that a number of research findings on areas pertaining to Alternate Energy Sources; Bio-molecular & Bio-chemical Engineering; Chemical Reaction & Reactor Engineering; Computational Fluid Dynamics; Environmental Science; Gas Engineering; Materials Science; Modeling Stimulation & Optimisation; Polymer Science & Engineering; Process Design & Control; Petroleum & Petrochemicals and many more research outcomes shall be deliberated upon over a span of three days at the conference.

Dr Jitendra Pandey added that, besides the Keynote address by Prof MM Sharma, the other eminent dignitaries present would be Padma Bhushan awardee Prof JB Joshi, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai; Prof Rakesh Agrawal, Purdue University, USA; Prof Sadhan C Jana, University of Akron, USA; Prof Devang V Khakhar, IIT Bombay; Prof MS Ananth, IIT, Chennai; Prof Ajay K Ray – Western University, Canada; Prof Ashok Mishra, IISC, Bangalore; Prof AB Pandit, ICT, Mumbai; Prof Devang V Khakhar, IIT, Mumbai; Prof Ritesh Agarwal, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and many others. He stated that ‘AdChE-2020’ would be an ideal platform for Scientists, Professors, Students and Professionals from Universities, Institutions & Industry.