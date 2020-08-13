International Youth Day celebrated by Rotary Club Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Rotary Club of Dehradun today celebrated International Youth Day virtually with more than a hundred participants.

At the outset of the programme, participants were welcomed and children were told about Rotary and how it connects with youth by Club President Naghma Farooq.

Director, Youth Services of the Club, Dr Anuj Singh, who was also the moderator, said that students participated Doon International School, Hopetown Girls’ School, Ecole Globale School, Hilton’s School, The Indian Cambridge School, as well as from the USA.

Young Speakers included Maham Kazami, Preeti and Malvika Sushil, who joined from USA, along with Aman Khalid from Indian Cambridge School, Sameeksha from Hilton School, Riya Chauhan and Aditya Pratap from Doon International School, Mahak Bajaj and Shrankhala from Hope Town and Khushi Agarwal from Ecole Globale.

The Seminar was addressed by educationist David Hilton, who congratulated and acknowledged the participants and Rotarians.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary Patricia Hilton.

Anns and Rotarians present were PP Dr S Farooq, PP DS Mann, PP Hardip Sikund, PP Tarun Bhatia, Rtn Pawan Aggarwal, Rtn Arvind Oberoi, Rtn Veena Kalia, Udita, Upasak, etc., along with Staff Members from various schools.