Irresponsible behavior at Temple of Learning 

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 24 Mar: A party was hosted at one of the leading residential schools of Dehradun, Welham Girls’ School on 21 March. It was attended mostly by the teachers and other staff only. Sources claimed that it was attended by about 150 persons, most of whom stayed outside the campus of the residential school. They further claimed that among those who attended the party included a lady teacher whose daughter had returned from UK just days ago. However, the daughter had not undergone any quarantine or self-isolation following her return from UK. It may be recalled that all the persons who have returned from abroad are currently required to undertake medical tests and go through the quarantine in view of the Corona pandemic. The teacher comes from a highly influential family of Doon. It is matter of concern why the school persisted with hosting the party despite the government advisories issued against any large gatherings and also why this party was amongst others also attended by this teacher whose daughter had just returned from UK and had not quarantined herself. It is also an issue of concern that most of whom who attended the party stay outside the campus and could pose a risk of transmission to others in the society if anyone attending the party is found to be having Corona symptoms. It is also pertinent to remind here that it takes up to seven or even more days for symptoms to surface following infection meaning that those apparently healthy could also be acting as carriers of the disease. This correspondent tried to contact the Principal of Welham Girls Padmini Sambasivam. When the phone was not picked up, a Whatsapp message as well as an SMS were sent to her seeking her comments. But there was no response from her side to the query.