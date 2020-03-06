Israeli Ambassador attends 31st International Yoga Festival

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 5 Mar: Dr Ron Malka, the Ambassador of Israel to India and Sri Lanka, made a special visit to the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan to participate in the day’s many yoga offerings. Joined by his wife, Lea, and his friend, Dr Ron Malka also had a meeting with Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati before joining a yoga class at Parmarth’s Yoga Village.

He also held a meeting with Swami Chidanand Saraswati after the class at which they discussed the work Israel is doing to conserve water.

Dr Ron Malkaji shared, “Water brings unity. It is essential for us to start with water and empower people to conserve water. We need to protect the water given to us by Nature and ensure we don’t pollute and defile it.”

Swami Chidanand said, “Water belongs to all. Given the scarcity of water in many parts of India there will be not only State Wars but Street Wars for clean water.” He invited the Ambassador and his family to visit the Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar.

The day’s Spiritual Lecture Series, Moving from “Breakdown to Breakthrough”, took participants on a journey of inner personal healing that, as panelists Dr Bruce Lipton, Rev Michael Beckwith, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and Tommy Rosen all agreed, could end-up collectively healing the planet.

Immediately after the lecture series, there was an Eco-Friendly Waterless Holi Celebration with flower petals being showered and eco-friendly colours applied. This was done to the playing of drums by world famous percussionist Sivamani and the singing of his wife, Runa Rizvi.

Day 5 of the International Yoga Festival continued with another morning of practices, performances and power-talks designed to inspire, motivate and uplift both participants and presenters. Beginning at dawn with Ganga Nandini’s Yoga For All – Sukshma Yoga, Rohini Manohar’s Mandala Flow and Mert Güler’s Sufi Love Meditation and continuing through Accessing the Command Center with Kia Miller, Patanjali Yoga for Health with Dr Radhika Nagrath and another beautiful Sunrise Nada Yoga on the Ghat with Anandra George.