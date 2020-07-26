It’s cricket, just cricket

Altered State

By Jamie Alter

Its arguing with Saad over who’s better,

Sachin or Lara

It’s drinking tea with Ehtesham

As over the radio you hear

Zaheer bowl Steve Waugh

It’s discussing Sachin’s batting

With Kabir, India vs England, 3rd Test,

Bangalore

It’s calling up Nikhil at 3 a.m.

To tell him Saurav won the toss

It’s waking up to check the score,

And then wishing you’d never gotten

Out of bed

It’s hearing Chattha talk about

The time he bumped into Shoaib

It’s Imran telling you he stood

Up in the stands at Gaddafi

To clap for Sachin

It’s finding out that you

Were once at the same

Match in Bombay as

Karan and Nilesh

It’s telling Cato that India

Will beat Zimbabwe on

February 19, 2003

It’s Cato telling you that they can’t

It’s Jamal swearing by

Wasim Akram as the

Greatest fast bowler

It’s sitting with Deval

And Avais as India

Struggle against Holland

It’s getting an extension wire

Down to the basement of

Calcei

It’s walking to Lowry

At a quarter to seven in

The morning to get coffee

After Sehwag has blazed his

Way to a century against England

It’s talking with Tim

The cable guy about

India’s chances at the

World Cup

It’s telling Mrinal to

Bet on Symonds not scoring

And then watching him

Hit an unbeaten 143

It’s Mrinal cursing you

On the phone after he

Has lost twenty-five dollars

It’s running to Andrews in

The middle of the night when

Varun tells you that India

Is batting

It’s remembering with Zoheb about

The time when Akram

Squared up Russel Arnold and then

Clapped for him

It’s square driving in your

Room in the middle of the

Night as Yuvraj drives McGrath to

The fence

It’s Ankit telling you to

Keep it down since he’s got an

Exam in the morning

It’s Ankit dancing three hours later

When he hears India won

It’s analysing the toss

With Imran and hearing

Chattha give his own opinion

It’s talking about Kwazulu-Natal

and the Nicky Oppenheimer XI

with Mustafa

It’s giving Zareef a hard time

After Canada upset the

Bangladeshis

It’s figuring out at 4 a.m. on

A hot night in July that

The guy who’s name you and Saad

Were trying to remember two hours ago

Was Atul Wassan

It’s Shikhir telling you about

A South African batsman

Called Callaghan or Collins who couldn’t face

Shane Warne

It’s telling him that he means

To say Daryll Cullinan

It’s Jamal telling Mustafa

And you that Steve Waugh

Is a fighter

It’s planning the whole World Cup

Set up with Varun and

Then breathing a sigh of relief

When it’s done

It’s sixteen guys packed into

A dark room in Babcock, regardless

Of race and religion, cheering

India on to a famous series

Victory against Australia

It’s Sajal emailing you an

Article highlighting Nepal’s

Win in the ICC Championship

It’s Saad Dada asking you

What time the match begins

It’s explaining to two football jocks

That those things in the middle

Are called wickets

It’s discussing Wooster’s chances

Against Haverford with the president

Of the College

It’s watching the connection

Come and go over the internet

As the West Indies steamroll

India

It’s driving back to Wooster and

Laughing and listening to Springsteen

After a loss to Wittenberg

It’s Kirtiman telling you

That South Africa will beat

The West Indies

It’s waking up at dawn and

Putting out the mat with

Sajal and Banduki

It’s watching the rain play

Spoilsport

It’s talking to the dish and pleading

It to work so that you can watch

The remainder of the match

It’s Antony fixing the connection

In a sudden burst of intellectual

Stimulation

It’s Deval asking you

If he can ‘keep in the practice

Session

It’s watching Zoheb and

Mustafa put on a hundred and

Sixty runs together

Its taking two slip

Catches in the same match

It’s collecting money from

Everyone for the World Cup

It’s rooting for Steve Tikolo

Even as Kenya are dismissed for

Less than two hundred

It’s telling Kathy that you

Can’t come into work because

India is playing

It’s getting coffee with Avais

At an ungodly hour of the

Night, only to return and

Find out that two more wickets

Have fallen

It’s the feeling that your team

Has won

It’s winning a match and then

Picking up the kit

It’s sitting with friends and

Reliving every minute of

The match

It’s cricket

It’s just cricket

(Jamie Alter is a sports, journalist, author and actor).