IWC Dehradun West celebrates National Sports Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Inner Wheel Club Dehradun West celebrated National Sports Day online to encourage sports in daily life.

President Aruna Chawla recalled that the day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared this year as ‘Fit India Movement’. Fit body and healthy mind are most important for everyone to lead a good life.

Members of the club, Raj Shipley,Taruna Singhal, Amita Chauhan, Usha Bansal shared one minute videos playing their favourite sport. Members participated in a Special Sports Quiz. Neeta Dhawan won the first prize, while Amita Chauhan, Alka Jain, Anamika Jindal were second, and Sadhna Agarwal, Seema Jain, Sangita Jain came third. An interesting mind tickling game by Anamika Jindal was enjoyed by all. Members decided to include sports in their daily life to keep body and mind fit.