Jagpreet Singh to join The Doon School as 11th Headmaster

By ANJALI NAURIYAL

DEHRADUN, 19 April: As an outcome of an extensive search, Jagpreet Singh is all set to join as the 11th Headmaster of The Doon School. The search was conducted by a search committee of the board assisted by a leading recruitment firm. Through his wide educational experience and professional development, Singh is said to have impressed the selection committee as the candidate to lead the school forward and be the pivot for the continuation of the roadmap of the School’s progress. Singh has accepted the Board’s offer of appointment and will join School on the 5th of July. Singh, who has had an extensive career in the field of education is currently the Headmaster at Punjab Public School, Nabha. In his career spanning over three decades he has worked in two leading boarding schools. He was at Mayo College for over two decades and left as the Vice Principal before heading PPS Nabha. He holds a Master’s Degree in History, is MPhil in Education and has done his B.Ed. from Ajmer University. He is a keen sportsman and has played Cricket and Squash with school teams for many international events. He was conferred the Jury of Derozio award for Education and Human Enrichment by the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination in 2014. He had also received the best Teachers’ award from the Chief Justice of Rajasthan in 2003. He was conferred the Best Principal performance award by global achievers’ foundation in 2014. Singh joins The Doon School to continue the excellent work done by the past heads in lifting the academic standards, pastoral care and overall performance of the school along with the outstanding team of teachers and staff. His wife is a homemaker and they have a son who teaches history and is a squash coach and a sports officer. The Chairman of The Doon School Board of Governors, Sunil Kant Munjal shared the information with concerned individuals and officials. The HM’s seat at The Doon School was vacant after Matthew Raggett, Head Master of the Doon School demitted office for personal reasons. He wanted to join his family back in Germany.