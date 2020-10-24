Jal Sansthan initiates water supply scheme in Village Kyarkuli Bhatta

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Oct: Under the Central Government’s ambitious Water Life Mission Scheme, about 162 villagers of Kyarkuli Bhatta village will be provided drinking water connections by the Garhwal Jal Sansthan, for which work has already begun.

Pradhan Kaushalya Rawat and Mussoorie BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Rawat jointly launched the scheme in the village. Rakesh Rawat said that connections were being provided to all the rural people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Water Life Mission Scheme. Villagers would be able to get drinking water at their homes. Junior Engineer of the Mussoorie Garhwal Jal Sanstha, Abhay Bhandari said that, in the first phase of the scheme, connections for drinking water are being provided in Khyarkuli Bhatta for 162 families, on which about Rs 45 lakhs would be spent. While, in the second phase, about Rs 1.25 crores would be the estimated budget. The Water Life Mission Scheme is to be completed in five years. Water would be provided for three hours every day. As much as 55 litres of water would be provided to each person. This project would supply all the 17.87 crore households in the country by 2024. Right now, only 3.28 crore households have tap water. The challenges of big states are greater in front of the mission. On the occasion, Jal Sansthan Junior Engineer Abhay Bhandari, Deepak Sharma, Village Development Officer Naresh Thapliyal, Gram Pradhan Kaushalya Rawat, Jitendra Jadwan, Rajni Deepanshu, Rajesh, Nandu, Dheeraj, Vijay, Ashish, Roopchand and others were present.