Dehradun, 25 Dec: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, distributed gas connections to Anganwadi workers, here, today. Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day. Sewing machines, blankets, solar lights and umbrellas were also gifted to a large number of the underprivileged in Jakhan’s Bapunagar Basti. A large number of BJP activists were present on the occasion.