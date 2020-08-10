Jubin Nautiyal bags song in American film

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been roped in to sing for an American thriller film, titled Initiation.

Jubin has sung “Aatishbaazi” in Hindi. Its English version titled “Breaking the rules” will be helmed by John Berardo. Shot amidst pandemic and lockdown, the video highlights his love for his home state, Uttarakhand.

“‘Aatishbaazi’ is extremely special to me as it’s the first time I got to direct my music video. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons’ first American project,” said the singer.

“It was with the amazing support of the Uttarakhand government and my team that has stood by me for years, we have created something that has never been explored here before,” added Jubin, known for singing songs like “Tum hi aana” and “Kaabil hoon”.

Berardo shared that the songs will get “stuck in your head for days, they’re all that good! Jubin just has this fluidity with his beats”.