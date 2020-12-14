Jubin Nautiyal releases reprise version of song ‘Aatishbaazi’

By Our Staff Staff

Dehradun, 14 Dec: On the auspicious day of Pahadi Diwali, singer Jubin Nautiyal released a reprised version of his song, ‘Aatishbaazi’, his first international collaboration which was out in August. Jubin, who has to his credit massive musical hits such as ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’ and many more, has promised to win hearts with the evocative and mellifluous reprise version.

The song is roped in to release as the singer’s first international collaboration with a teen Hollywood thriller film, ‘Initiation’.

Shot amidst the pandemic and lockdown, the video highlights his love for his beautiful state, Uttarakhand, and the exquisite visuals amplify its ethereal aesthetic. Exploring a new arena in the world of music, this soulful rock number has been composed by Rocky-Jubin, written by Rocky Khanna and produced by Malsons media.

Extremely delighted with this project, Jubin adds, ‘Aatishbaazi is extremely special to me. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us, as this was at the beginning of the lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound.’