Jump in Corona figures due to influx of migrants: Rawat

Haldwani, 25 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asserted, today, that the sharp increase in the number of Corona cases in Uttarakhand was due to the large influx of migrants returning from various parts of the country, but claimed that there was no reason to worry as the government was fully prepared to deal with the problem. He was speaking to the officials, here, today. The CM was today on a tour to Haldwani and Rudrapur in district Udham Singh Nagar, where he inspected certain quarantine centres and reviewed the preparations for dealing with Corona cases as well as with the influx of the migrants returning from other states.

It may be recalled that, with the detection of 32 new cases till 8 p.m. in Uttarakhand, the total number of Corona cases in the state has gone up to 349, now.

The CM said that the government had decided to bring back people of Uttarakhand from various states. It was already anticipated that the Corona cases would increase because of this and, hence, the government was readying itself to deal with the developing situation. He claimed that the government was prepared to fight and deal with any developing situation.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance and Health Secretary Amit Negi were also present at the review meeting.

Rawat appealed to the people who were quarantined to follow the rules and restrictions and asked the officials to take strict action against those found to be violating the quarantine rules. He claimed that it was a period of transition which ought to be understood by all and they ought to understand their respective responsibilities and cooperate in the big fight to save the state from the Corona crisis.

Rawat sought detailed information about the arrangements being made to deal with the Corona pandemic in Nainital and US Nagar districts. He said that the State Government was making arrangements for state of the art equipment in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for treatment of Corona patients.

In view of the increasing infections, the districts hospitals in Haldwani and US Nagar also needed additional equipment and resources. He asked the hospital administrations to submit their demands in this respect so that the government could move ahead in making the arrangements.

Chief Minister Rawat said that the coming ten days would be very crucial in dealing with the Corona pandemic and it was time for all to be cautious and show great restraint. He said that the quarantined persons showing no symptoms and returning negative test reports over next ten days could be sent home for home quarantine.

Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya and Member of Parliament Ajay Bhat were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh highlighted the fact that 1.54 lakh migrants had already returned to the state out of 2.47 lakhs who had registered themselves for return, but the government was anticipating return of more persons in the coming days and for this arrangements needed to be made to quarantine them.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal said that people coming from outside were being given home or institutional coverage only after conducting health tests by the Health Department.

In Rudrapur, among those present were MLAs Pushkar Singh Dhami, HS Cheema and Rajkumar Thukral.