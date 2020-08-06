Kalika Temple celebrates Ayodhya foundation laying ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was celebrated at the Kalika Mandir, here, today. In the morning, after the usual rituals, Ram Mala was chanted and at 12:15 p.m. in the Kalika Satsang Bhawan, 11 Brahmins rang the bells and lit 9 lamps of pure desi ghee around the ‘Vyaaspeeth’.

Outside the temple, 1008 laddoos made of pure ghee were distributed. According to Ashok Lamba of the ‘Mandir Samiti’, there would be a ‘Sunderkand Paath’ at 6 p.m. The entire temple would be decorated with 3100 pure ghee diyas. At 8:30 p.m., Hanumaan Chalisa would be recited, finishing with a ‘Rama Aarti’ and ladoo distribution.

Taking part were the Trustees of the Temple Committee, Jai Kishan Kakkad, P Naresh Maini, Ashok Lamba, Vijay Arora, Jatin Dora, Ram Swarup Bhatia, Umesh Minocha, Ramesh Sahni.