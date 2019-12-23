Karnwal’s has filed a false case against me: Pranav

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: Expelled BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh has alleged that the case filed by BJP MLA from Jhabreda, Deshraj Karnwal is false. Addressing the media at his Dehradun residence on Friday, Landaura MLA Singh claimed that the case filed by Karnwal against him was false and also accused the wife of Jhabreda MLA of murder. Singh further claimed that Karnwal was originally a resident of district Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh and not of Uttarakhand and that Karnwal had somehow managed to obtain a ‘false permanent residence certificate’ from Roorkee and on that very basis had managed to obtain a ‘false caste certificate’. It may be recalled that SC from one state are not eligible to get SC benefits in another state. Claiming that he had promoted and blessed Karnwal by treating him as a younger brother but Karnwal had backstabbed him by filing a false case against him. Singh also claimed that he (Singh) had never used any caste based slur against Karnwal or his wife Vaijayanti and went on to further claim that one woman had died in the year 2010 by a gun shot fired by a licensed gun of Vaijayanti and a case was still pending against Vaijayanti. He also accused the Haridwar Police of registering a case against him on the basis of a complaint filed by Karnwal under some political pressure but without proper inquiry. Kumwar Pranav Singh’s wife Devyani was also present on the occasion.