Kasiga School students excel in Cambridge Assessment International Education

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 May: The management, staff and members of Kāsiga School have congratulated its toppers of the March 2020 Series Cambridge Examinations. IGCSE students achieved commendable grades in a diverse set of subjects. Students of the AS level achieved creditable grades in Mathematics, Physics & Economics.

Securing excellent results, 3 students achieved a Distinction and 3 students achieved Merits in the Cambridge ICE (International Certificate of Education) which is a group award for students who pass examinations in at least seven Cambridge IGCSE subjects from five different subject groups, including two different languages.

One student of Kasiga who wished to remain anonymous scored 7 A’s at the IGCSE and an ICE Distinction.