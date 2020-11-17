Kedarnath Dham portals close for winter in presence of CM Rawat, UP CM Adityanath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kedarnath Shrine, today. On this occasion, they prayed for the happiness, well-being and security of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and all the people of the country. Also present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and MoS Dhan Singh Rawat.

The symbol of the faith of crores of devotees, the eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, was closed for the next six months after the customary and Vedic rituals in the midst of the season’s first snowfall. The Deity will sojourn in Ukhimath for the next six months.

On the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, the portals of the Shrine were closed for the winter season at 8:30 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., the sanctum sanctorum was closed, with Bhairavnath as witness. And at half past eight, the assembly hall and the main gate were closed.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, taking the advent of snowfall as auspicious, prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also thrilled by the snowfall when the doors closed.

Yogi Adityanath said on the subject of assets distribution between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that there was no dispute of any kind. Regarding Haridwar’s Alaknanda Guest House, he said the matter had been pending in the High Court, but by mutual consent, it was agreed to give it to Uttarakhand Government. There is another guest house that will be owned by the UP Government. He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for the reconstruction work being done at Kedarnath Dham.