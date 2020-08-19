Kempty Falls traders demand entry for tourists

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 Aug: Tourists coming to Mussoorie are not allowed to enter Kempty area, regarding which the Kempty Traders’ Association had a talk with SDM, Dhanaulti, and urged him to allow in the tourists with negative Covid certificates. They said the rules prevalent elsewhere to be applied also to Kempty.

President of the Traders’ Association Sundar Singh Rawat said that, during the Corona epidemic, the business of the famous tourist site had come to a complete halt, causing huge losses to them. Many people had taken hotels and restaurants on lease, all of which had to close down. As Kempty Fall is in Tehri district and Mussoorie is in Dehradun district, the instructions of the Dehradun DM wee not being implemented in Tehri District. The tourists coming to Mussoorie are not being allowed to come to Kempty Fall. The Dhanaulti SDM said he would talk to the high officials in this regard to obtain the necessary permission.