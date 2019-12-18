KG students of St Patrick’s Academy celebrate Christmas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Dec: A Christmas Programme was put up by the KG students of St Patrick’s Academ – ‘This Little Light’. The little light of children not merely shone, it dazzled the audience with its luminosity. The atmosphere was gay and festive as the school was decked up in the colours of Christmas. As the proud and eager parents sat down to watch the programme, the little children weaved the Christmas magic with their acts. The spirit of the festival to spread cheer among all the segments of society, irrespective of their class or creed, prevailed in the school auditorium. Chief Guest, Father Timothy, blessed the gathering and thanked Bro Joseph, the School Principal, for making him a part of the celebrations. He described the true meaning of Christmas spirit and urged all to spread goodness and cheer all around. The whole programme was conducted with great equanimity and poise by the KG children, themselves.