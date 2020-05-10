Kiran Bhatt takes charge as new Chairperson FICCI FLO Uttarakhand 

DEHRADUN, 9 May: The Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO today announced the second Change of Guard ceremony held virtually. Kiran Bhatt will be taking on the responsibility as the new Chairperson. She was the Senior Vice Chairperson of the Chapter for the year 2019-2020 and Vice Chairperson for the year 2018-2019.

She has an experience of over 30 years in the travel industry. She is an expert and leader in the field of adventure tourism. She is the only woman who has been in this business for a span of 30 years with diversified experience in Trekking, Mountaineering, Snow Skiing, Ice Skating and White Water Rafting.

She is recipient of several awards including “UTTARAKHAND GAURAV SAMMAN ” by First CM of Uttarakhand Nityanand Swami 1996, Daughter of Uttrakhand award in 2017 by Garhwal Post, Woman of Substance Award by India Today – Media Group 2018 and

Gold in Sustainable Tourism Award by PHD Chamber of Commerce.

She has been recognised as the first women entrepreneur of Uttarakhand by USARC – Uttarakhand Science and Research Centre – Uttarakhand 7th March 2020.

Commenting on the occasion Bhatt said, “It is an honour to be associated with FICCI FLO and work for the betterment of people of Uttarakhand. Our vision for 2020-21 will be sustainable livelihoods, empowerment of women to become self-sufficient and become job creators from mere job seekers. We will carry forward initiatives in support of sustainable growth that encompass tourism, agriculture, livelihood, governance and skill development and enhance efficiency and global competitiveness of industry, to expand business opportunities both in domestic and foreign markets.”

Komal Batra is the Senior Vice Chairperson, earlier was the Secretary at the Chapter, Dr. Neha Sharma has been elevated to Vice Chairperson from Jt. Secretary, Ruchi Jain has been designated as the Treasurer for the Chapter whereas Charu Chauhan is the Jt.Treasurer. Gauri Suri and Tripti Behl are the Secretary and Jt. Secrerary respectively.

FICCI FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. As an All India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 Chapters pan India – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, Northeast, Bhubneshwar & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Its members comprise of enterpreneurs, professionals and Corporate Executives.