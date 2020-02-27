Kochi to host ‘Uttarakhand Wellness Summit – 2020 Road Show’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Feb: The coastal city of Kochi (Kerala) will host the ‘Uttarakhand Wellness Summit-2020 road show’ on Wednesday. It is in continuation of the wellness summit series and the initiatives taken by the Uttarakhand government to encourage investors and promote entrepreneurs in the wellness industry. The Uttarakhand Minister of AYUSH and AYUSH Education, Harak Singh Rawat, has been invited as the Chief Guest of the event going to be held at the Taj Gateway on the shores of Marine Drive, Kochi. Uttarakhand is a major organic products producing state. The Government of Uttarakhand has dedicated itself to positioning the state as the ‘model’ in the genre of wellness and tourism. Dr S Sajikumar, former Chairman, CII, Kerala, L Fanai, DG & Commissioner, Industries, Government of Uttarakhand, and Manisha Panwar, Principal Secretary, Industries, Uttarakhand, will also share the dais with the other dignitaries.