Koshyari asks Engg Grads to become ‘harbingers of change’

22nd Convocation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 29 Jun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked Engineering and Technology graduates to become ‘harbingers of change and progress’ to build a strong and prosperous India.

Stating that engineering graduates should not remain content becoming merely technocrats, he asked them to set higher goals and dedicate their effort for nation building.

The Governor was addressing the 22nd Convocation of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, District Raigad, via digital platform from Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant was also present.

Referring to the general atmosphere of fear and anxiety caused by the Corona pandemic, the Governor told the graduating students that they should not be unduly fearful. He said the nation would emerge stronger if only everybody did their work diligently while observing the norms of safe distancing. “We must be careful and not fearful,” he said.

Minister Uday Samant said he was aware of the problems of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University and promissed full cooperation from the State Government in addressing its problems.

The Governor conferred PhDs in various engineering streams on 6 candidates and presented Gold Medals to 25 MTech, BTech, Diploma and Advanced Diploma Graduates of the University.

Vice Chancellor Prof Vedala Rama Sastry conferred M Tech, B Tech, Diploma and Advanced Diploma on 1204 candidates at the Convocation Ceremony.