Koshyari condoles demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 18 Nov: The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has condoled the demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

In his message, the Governor said, “Smt Mridula Sinha was a writer, social worker and a kind hearted person. As Governor of Goa, she took keen interest in cultural and academic matters. With her affable nature, she endeared herself to the people of Goa. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.”