Mumbai, 2 Sep: Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant accompanied by Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.
The issue of conducting final year examinations of universities as per the directions of the Supreme Court was discussed. Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Rajiv Jalota was also present.
Koshyari discusses holding of exams with Minister
By OUR STAFF REPORTER