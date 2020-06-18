Koshyari donates prize money to postal staff affected by Covid–19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 17 Jun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today announced that he would donate the prize money of Rs 25,000 along with his own contribution of Rs 25,000 to the Department of Posts for the treatment of its staff affected by Covid–19.

The Governor had received a cheque of Rs 25,000 for winning the first prize in the letter writing competition (Inland letter category) organised by the Maharashtra and Goa Circle of the Department of Posts on the theme ‘Bapu, you are immortal’. The competition was organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.