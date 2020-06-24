Koshyari donates Rs 1 lakh for Postal Staff affected by COVID-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today made a personal donation of Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of the postal staff affected by the Coronavirus Disease, Covid–19.

A cheque of Rs 1 Lakh addressed to the ‘Maharashtra Postal Circle Welfare Fund’ was handed over by the Governor to the Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra, Harish Chand Agrawal, at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Assistant Post Master Shrinivas Vyavahare was also present.

The amount of Rs 1 lakh includes the sum of Rs 25,000 received by the Governor as prize money from the department of posts and his personal contribution of Rs 75,000.

The Governor had won the first prize in the letter writing competition for his essay in Hindi, ‘Bapu, Aap Amar Hai’.

The letter writing competition was organised by the Department of Posts on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The competition, named ‘Dhai Akhar’, was held in November 2019 in Inland Letter and Envelope category for participants below 18 years and above 18 years of age.

According to the officials of Posts, more than 80,000 participants had taken part in the competition held to promote the culture of letter writing.