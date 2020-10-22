Koshyari felicitates Priithviraj Kothari

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 20 Oct: The Zonal Chairman and Founder Member of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Priithviraj Kothari, was presented the Bharat Jain Ratna Award by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Award was presented to Kothari in recognition of his multifarious services to the poor and the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Gita Jain, Member of the State Legislature from Mira Bhayander, Raj Guru Foundation Trustee Sampatraj Jain, Prashant Jhaveri, Kokilaben Jhaveri, Champalal, Nilesh Shah of Kalyanmastu Parivar, Yogesh Joshi and others were present on the occasion.