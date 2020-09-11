Koshyari felicitates social organisations serving poor during Corona Pandemic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 9 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 18 social, cultural and service organisations doing commendable social work for the poor in the aftermath of the outbreak of Corona pandemic at a function held at Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

Stating that service to the poor is service to God, Governor Koshyari called upon service organisations to continue their social service even after the pandemic is over. He appealed to the organisations to be compassionate towards the poor and the needy.

Representatives of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, JITO, Walkeshwar, JIO, ARAJ, DIvyaj Foundation, Lodha Group, Aarju Foundation, Dosti– Kamathipura, Panchmmukhi Seva Sanstha, Rajasthani Mahila Mandal, Shri Hari Satsang, Quest Foundation, Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Trust, Metal and Stainless Steel Merchants’ Association, BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir, Attari Welfare Association, Lodha Foundation and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana were presented a Certificate of Honour by the Governor on this occasion.

The felicitation function was organised by the Lodha Foundation. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA, Parag Shah, MLA, Manju Lodha, Chairperson, Lodha Foundation, and Dr Bijal Mehta, Trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission were prominent among those present.