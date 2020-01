By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 10 Jan: On the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas, the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, inaugurated the All India Raj Bhasha Sammelan of Raj Bhasha officers of Central Bank of India at Sir Sorabji Pochkhanwala Bankers Training College, Vile Parle, Mumbai. CMD of Central Bank of India Pallav Mohapatra and senior officers of the Bank were present. The Governor felicitated Rajbhasha officers and trainees on the occasion.