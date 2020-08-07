Koshyari inaugurates Covid Testing Lab of Bhakti Vedanta Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 6 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today inaugurated the new Covid-19 Testing Laboratory (Molecular Lab) of the Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Bhayandar, over the digital platform from Raj Bhawan, here.

Congratulating the Bhaktivedanta Hospital for providing heathcare to society, the Governor asked the Hospital to give ‘motherly affection’ to patients and set an example of ‘selfless service’.

Chairman of the Hospital Hrishikesh Mafatlal said the hospital has always put ‘service before self’ and provided service to people with love and compassion.

Director and CEO of Bhaktivedanta Hospital Dr Ajay Sankhe informed the Governor that the new Molecular Lab of Bhaktivedanta Hospital would cater to the needs of the people of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai and Palghar Districts.

Mayor of Mira Bhayandar Jyotsana Hasnale, MLA Gita Jain, doctors, staff and social workers attached to the Hospital attended the inauguration on digital platform.