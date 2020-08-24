Koshyari launches new website of ‘Bhamla Foundation’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 24 Aug: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today launched the new website of the well known social organisation Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai – (bhamlafoundation.org).

Filmstar Shekhar Suman, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Ajinkya Patil, Foundation President Asif Bhamla and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.

Applauding the work of the Bhamla Foundation in Dharavi during the Covid -19 pandemic situation, Governor Koshyari said service to society can be rendered in many ways. He said the biggest reward of service is satisfaction. Lasting good work not only benefited society, but also future generations. A tree sapling was also planted by the Governor on the occasion.