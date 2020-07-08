Koshyari performs ‘Aarti’ at Raj Bhavan Devi Mandir

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 7 Jul: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today visited the historic Devi Mandir at Raj Bhavan and performed Aarti.

Every year, special puja is performed at the temple in the month of Ashadh.

The entry to the temple was restricted this year due to the Covid–19 epidemic.

The Governor prayed for the happiness, well being and good health of the people on this occasion. The Raj Bhavan temple is dedicated to the Goddess known variously as Sagar Mata, Sakalai or Sri Gundi Devi.