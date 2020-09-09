Koshyari praises staff, donors for blood donation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 8 Sep: Staff and officers of Raj Bhavan, who overcame the Corona Virus in recent weeks, turned Covid warriors by lining up for blood and plasma donation at a Blood Donation Camp held at the Raj Bhavan, today.

Inaugurating the Blood Donation Camp, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari praised the blood and plasma donors and appealed to the people to come forward for blood and plasma donation.

As many as 140 members of Raj Bhavan staff, officers, family members and residents of Walkeshwar registered themselves for blood and plasma donation camp organised by Raj Bhavan in association with Sir JJ Group of Hospitals.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar was the first to donate blood at the camp.

Referring to the fear and apprehension developed by people in the wake of Covid–19 pandemic, Governor Koshyari urged people ‘Not to be Fearful, but Be Careful’ while facing the challenge.

Chief Blood Transfusion Officer of Sir JJ Hospital Dr Kalyani Kulkarni, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer Dr Prasad Jathar, doctors and paramedical staff of JJ Hospital and the medical team of Raj Bhavan were present.