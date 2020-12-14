Koshyari releases book of poems by U’khand born educationist

By Our Staff Reporter

Pune, 13 Dec: The second book of poems by Pune based educationist Devyani Mungali, founder-director, Sanskriti Group of Schools, was released by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Saturday.

Titled ‘Matwali Manchali Kavitayen’, the book is a mixed collection of 29 poems written in Hindi on contemporary themes and everyday situations which affect and influence young children today. The book, which has been published by Book World, Dehradun, also has poems on fantastical ideas which evoke the curiosity of children.

Congratulating Mungali on the release of her second book of poems for children, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appreciated the simple and lucid language used in the book. “Poetry is a good way to evoke interest and generate love in young minds towards literature. I congratulate Mrs Devyani Mungali for this beautiful work and pray for the success of Sanskriti School, Pune,” he said.

The Governor lauded Mungali for striving to keep the culture of Uttarakhand alive even in Maharashtra and especially for promoting Garhwali and Kumaoni languages in the state.

An educationist with a teaching career spanning several decades, Devyani Mungali has worked with students from close quarters. Having observed the steady decline of the use of Hindi language amongst students, Mungali uses the powerful instrument of poetry to draw the attention of her young students to the rich language.

“While some beautiful verses have been written by the erstwhile poets, there is a dearth of fun poetry, which kids can relate to. Today Hindi isn’t the same; it is more akin to Hindustani, with inputs from many other languages. That’s the colloquial language our children are now exposed to and if we want them to read, we need to give them that. I have tried to pick up themes which are relatable to them today,” said Mungali.

The language employed in the book is lucid, even interspersed with words of English and the themes are simple yet fun. While one is about a child who worries about a plant growing in his stomach after swallowing a pumpkin seed, another sees a child promising to brush teeth twice and avoiding sweets to ward off a painful visit to the dentists. Some prod children to look at everyday objects in a new light, for example Rango Ki Hadtaal, where colours are fed up of working and go on strike but relent when a child picks up a coloring box.

Amongst the dignitaries present on the occasion were senior members of the Maharashtra Government including several IAS, IPS officers as well as figures from the Judiciary.