Koshyari tells teachers to encourage students to learn Sanskrit and Indian languages

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 12th Sept: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented the ‘Iconic Leadership Awards’ to Principals and Heads of top 25 schools in Mumbai on the occasion Teachers’ Day.

The awards instituted by Innovative Schools Union headed by former Sheriff Dr Indu Shahani were presented by the Governor through digital platform on Saturday.

Principal of Aditya Birla World Academy Radhika Sinha, Principal of Bombay Scottish Schoool Sunita George, Principal of Bombay International School Dr Cyrus Vakil and Principals and Heads of 22 other schools were honoured in the virtual presence of the Governor.

Addressing heads of schools, teachers, parents and students, Governor Koshyari urged them to encourage children to learn Sanskrit and other Indian languages, alongside English and other foreign languages.

Stating that the New National Education Policy lays thrust on Indian values and ethics, he asked teachers to impart the most advanced knowledge and education to the children without departing from the core Indian values.

Indu Shahani delivered the opening remarks while Principal Meera Isaacs of Cathedral & John Cannon School proposed a vote of thanks.