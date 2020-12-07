Koshyari visits Chaityabhumi; offers floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 6 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tribute at the memorial of the Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 64th Maha Parinirvan Diwas at Chaityabhumi, here, today.

The Trisharan Buddha Vandana was recited on the occasion. Rose petals were showered on the Chaityabhumi memorial from the helicopter.

On the occasion, the Governor pointed out that while many countries of the world had ahigh mortality rate during the Covid -19 pandemic, India managed to keep it low because of the spirit of compassion shown by the people. He said compassion to fellow beings was preached by Bhagwan Buddha and the same was propagated by Dr Ambedkar.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Dr Ambedkar brought about a social revolution in the country and gave a framework of discipline to his followers. The Chief Minister thanked the people for observing discipline and not crowding the Chaityabhumi in view of the threat posed by the Covid 19 pandemic as per the appeal made by the administration.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Government was committed to completing the construction of the grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar at Indu Mills within the stipulated time.

Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Nana Patole, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Ministers from Maharashtra Dr Nitin Raut, Varsha Gaikwad, Dhanajay Munde, Aslam Shaikh and Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar, former Vice Chancellor Dr BL Mungekar, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal and General Secretary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Din Samanvay Samiti, Nagsen Kamble were prominent among those present.