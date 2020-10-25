Kovid Korner

By Dr Nitin Pandey

DEHRADUN, 24 Oct: The question topmost in everyone’s mind, now that it is apparent that the Primary Surge of COVID-19 is over, is whether there will be a second peak in India too, these winters. The chaos in West during the second surge, it is now experiencing, sends shivers down the spine of many. We’ll attempt to guess an answer to this question towards the end of this column.

The second surge the West is experiencing is turning out to be as bad, if not worse, than the primary peak. France, with around 9 lakh active cases is now the second most affected country in the World, overtaking India, which now has six lakh eighty thousand active cases. US maintains it’s “world leadership” with over 28 lakh active cases. The number of active cases in France being much higher than in India is even more significant if we realize that it’s population is just approx. 5% of Indian population.

In the meantime, COVID continues to raise as many questions as it provides answers. China celebrated it’s annual “Golden Week” holiday this October; half the country travelled to meet family and friends, yet there was hardly any increase in the incidence of Coronavirus. Notably even with restricted Onam celebrations in India, Kerala crashed from being a model state in Coronavirus control to one of the worst affected. Even as the world races to develop a COVID vaccine, an international survey by the journal Nature Medicine revealed that as many as 42% of French citizens and 55% of Russians will refuse a COVID vaccine while an astounding 90% of Chinese will take a vaccine as soon as it is available. The most common reason behind vaccine refusal is worries about the shortening of time period of new vaccine development from 10 years to few months. Those over 65 and those of higher income are more likely to accept a vaccine, while those who went through Coronavirus illness were as likely to accept or reject a vaccine as those who never had coronavirus illness, which is contrary to common thinking that someone who has had an illness is more likely to accept a vaccine than a person who never fell ill. According to British Medical Journal editor, Dr Peter Doshi, “None of the coronavirus vaccine trials currently underway are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospitalization, intensive care use or deaths. Nor are the vaccines being studied to determine whether they can interrupt transmission of the virus.” That all the trials are funded exclusively by Pharmaceutical giants, leads to loss of trust in minds of many.

Another interesting study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research this week came to a conclusion that the immediate lockdown and the graded reopening indeed helped slow down fatality rate in India and without a lockdown in place, India would have witnessed a ghastly peak in mid-May or June with 1.4 Crore infected persons, 26 lakh deaths and a peak in June 2020. Present presumptions are that the peak in India came in September.

In India the number of active cases continue to decline for third week in a row, with recovery rate continuing to be around 90%. On Saturday there were 53370 new cases in India with 67549 recoveries. Almost all states, except Kerala, show more recovering that falling ill. Uttarakhand too was maintaining a recovery rate of around 87.93% since last week. On 24th September Uttarakhand had 11,507 active cases, on 24th November that figure is down to 4656. With Dussehra today and Diwali around the corner, the rate of infection going the Kerala way is indeed worrisome. We must maintain our guard and ensure that we don’t land up with a surge a week down the road.

And finally, will there be a winter peak? For starters, unlike flu, COVID-19 had a peak in summer season, so there is no reason to suspect that it will now follow a pattern similar to flu and have a winter peak. A second peak may happen but whether it will be linked to outside temperatures directly, is doubtful. The clearest reason for a second peak in Europe coinciding with the onset of winters is probably given by Arnaud Fontanet, Epidemiologist and scientific advisor to French Government who, while discussing the surge in Europe after the initial lull following the primary surge, said, “And then there was one cold week in September and all the indicators went the wrong way again all over Europe. The virus spreads better in cold because everyone lives more inside.” So, “living more inside” may not be the way Indians handle winters nor are our buildings generally closed and centrally heated.