Kovid Korner

By Dr Nitin Pandey

DEHRADUN, 28 Jul: Tuesday was a good day for India with the number of recoveries exceeding the increase in case count and death rates falling further. With 47,703 new cases and 35,175 recoveries, the net increase in case numbers was just 11,874, which for a country of 1.3 billion people is quite minimal. The death rate continues to fall with 654 deaths, down from an average of over 760 daily deaths last week.

Maharashtra for the first time reported decrease in numbers, with 7924 new cases and 8706 recoveries. Delhi again registered a net decrease in patients by 910. The decrease in cases in Maharashtra, TN and Delhi was offset by surging numbers in states which were calm previously like AP, Karnataka and UP, which is expected as different states will reach their peaks at different times.

In Uttarakhand on Tuesday, things were stable with 255 new cases while 45 patients were discharged. Of the 255 just 116 were patients without any positive history of contact or travel, which as usual is a very low figure indicating low local spread. Dehradun had just 33 new cases, all of whom had no contact history. Unfortunately, four people lost their lives in Uttarakhand, 3 in Haldwani and 1 in Rishikesh.