Home Dehradun KS Chauhan to receive CM’s ‘Excellence Award’

KS Chauhan to receive CM’s ‘Excellence Award’

By
Garhwal Post
-
38
0
SHARE

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jan: Deputy Director, Information Department, and Nodal Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Development Board, KS Chauhan has been selected for the “Chief Minister’s Good Governance & Excellence Award” for his ‘outstanding performance’. Over the past two years, Chauhan has worked on establishing a connect with filmmakers to project a special identity for Uttarakhand as a shooting destination. This has helped boost the economy, particularly the Tourism Sector. Over the past several years, he also led the state’s contingent to the Republic Day Parade.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR