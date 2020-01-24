KS Chauhan to receive CM’s ‘Excellence Award’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jan: Deputy Director, Information Department, and Nodal Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Development Board, KS Chauhan has been selected for the “Chief Minister’s Good Governance & Excellence Award” for his ‘outstanding performance’. Over the past two years, Chauhan has worked on establishing a connect with filmmakers to project a special identity for Uttarakhand as a shooting destination. This has helped boost the economy, particularly the Tourism Sector. Over the past several years, he also led the state’s contingent to the Republic Day Parade.