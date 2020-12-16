KVS Foundation Day Celebration held in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: The foundation day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was celebrated in KV, Indian Military Academy, here, today.

The event began with lighting of the lamp by Mam Chand, KV IMA Principal, and Head Master Sudhir Jain. After that songs such as “Bharat Ka Swarnim Gaurav”and “Hum Honge Kamyab” were sung.

On this occasion, teachers of the school were honoured with citations by the Principal for their academic contribution and 100% result. Postgraduate teachers Dr Anusuya Prasad, Prashant Bhardwaj, Monika Arya, Archana Dangi, Gajendra Singh, JS Yadav, BD Gaur, NK Wadhera, Shatanjay Juyal, Ekta Saxena, Pradeep Pundir, and Trained Graduate Teachers

Shabana Rahman, Varija Tripathi, Priyanka Kumar, Raveena Chauhan, Raksha Rawat, Renuka Sharma, Nirupama Sharma were thus honoured.

On this occasion, students of classes X and XII, who made the school proud, were also felicitated. In the

Science Stream, class 12, Roshan Raj stood first in the school, Anuj Prasad, second, and Anushka Gupta and Snehil Bisht, third. In the Arts stream, Preeti Danu was first, Sheetal Mandola, second, and Chandni, third place. Aman Sultan Ansari and Jaideep Rautela took first place in Commerce, Rupali Rai was second, and Ujjwal Kumar, third.

In the Tenth Board examination, first place in the school was taken by Gurbhit Chourakoti, second by Rishabh

Bisht, and third by Sneh Rawat. They were awarded by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan with an amount of Rs 5000. Principal Mam Chand congratulated these students.

School Alumna Ruby Mishra, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, and alumnus, eminent classical singer Himanshu Darmodha, shared their memories associated with the school. Lakshmi Prasad Thapliyal, father of Shivani Thapliyal of the school, praised the untiring efforts of the principal and teachers.