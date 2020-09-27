Kyarkuli Bhatta village to benefit from govt schemes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 25 Sep: VDO Abhinav Kumar held a meeting, today, with department officials regarding the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana. Under this, he selected Kyarkuli Bhatta village of Mussoorie for the “I am a Village” scheme and instructed the officers to organise clusters of farmers and provide them benefits of the scheme.

At the meeting held in the auditorium of the Youth Hostel of Mussoorie Jheel on Friday, VDO Kumar disclosed that Kyarkuli Bhatta village had been selected from the Sahaspur Block by the District Planning Committee under the scheme. The model of integrated agriculture would be developed according to the geographical conditions and climate of the village.

Dehradun district panchayat vice-president Deepak Pundir and BJP Yuva Morcha president Rakesh Rawat said that the problem of migration in the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand was increasing by the day. The youths migrating from their villages remained the main concern of the government. The Trivendra Singh Rawat Government was providing employment to the youth in their villages, reconstructing derelict houses, restoring the beauty of the mountain villages and to encouraging agricultural activities to deal with the complex problem. The “I am a village” scheme had been launched in this context. They explained that the “Integrated Adarsh Gram Yojana” is intended to bring back the migrated people from the plains and motivate them to work here. The objectives include doubling their income by linking beekeeping, fisheries and modern farming in villages. Clusters of 100 farmers would be formed to carry out agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fishery, poultry, for which they would also be given loans of up to Rs 15 lakhs. Farmers would be provided fertilisers, seeds, modern agricultural machinery, soil testing, horticulture expertise, etc. Information and training would be provided by the Department of Agriculture.

On this occasion, Manju of the Fisheries Department, Mukesh of the Horticulture Department, Dr Monica of the Veterinary Hospital, officials of various departments and villagers were present.