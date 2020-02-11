Last rites of Journo Aastha Tandon performed

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: The mortal remains of journalist and PR professional Aastha Tandon were consigned to the flames at the Nalapani Road crematorium here this afternoon. The 31 year old Aastha breathed her last this morning at her Doon Trafalgar home. She had been admitted a few days ago to Max Hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest and she could not be revived. She had been suffering from renal failure over the past few years and had been undergoing regular dialysis due to this complication. Her family members, including her mother and father, Col and Mrs Sanjay Kapoor, and siblings were present along with friends and well-wishers at the crematorium to bid her final adieu. Aastha, born in Lucknow, had started her journey as a journalist with Garhwal Post and later turned a PR professional. She successfully founded and ran the PR agency, Conceptree. Despite facing many huge challenges in her life in the form of physical as well as emotional setbacks, she had a zest for life and took the problems in her stride. The Garhwal Post family prays for salvation to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this huge loss!