Late H Sadhna Ulfat remembered on Birth Anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Apr: The late H Sadhna Ulfat, who was affectionately called Sadhna Ma and Badi Didi, was a courageous and upright woman. At the tender age of fourteen, she dedicated herself to the world of social uplift. She was a soft-spoken, warm and dignified person, with vision and hope as well as one who cared. She gave up her possessions for those in need- women, children and the handicapped.

Standing tall, she was inspired by the sea and told everyone to become like an ocean. “One may add or take away a gallon of water from the ocean it remains unchanged vast and bountiful,” she would say.

Her educational ideas were unique and the process of learning she created was called ‘Natural Intuitive Learning’ and is being practiced at all the Nanhi Dunya centres. On the occasion of her birthday, she was remembered and prayers of well being of the world were practiced in the hearts of everyone who stayed at home at the time of lock-down. It was hoped that the world would emerge from the crises of Corona soon.