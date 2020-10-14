LBSNAA trainees to self-isolate for a week

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 13 Oct: Trainee officers, who have been selected for All India Civil Services after joining the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy, here, will have to compulsorily be isolated for a week in the Academy Campus.

In the 95th Foundation Course, a total of 428 trainee officers of central services like Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, Indian Revenue Service, etc., have reached the academy for 15 weeks training.

According to Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra, a Covid Care Centre has been set up with all medical facilities in the Academy campus. In the first week of training, trainee officers have been isolated and they will undergo all training online. In addition, trainees will follow mandatory social distancing in morning walk, dining room, yoga classes and library. Medical kit, masks and sanitisers are being provided in the rooms of the hostel of the trainee officers. He said that in view of the risk of Covid infection, this time the village tour, NIVH tour and cross-country events have been postponed.