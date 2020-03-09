LD Pant receives ‘International Communication Excellence Award’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Mar: Laxman Datt Pant, internationally acclaimed communications expert and media researcher has been awarded the prestigious ‘International Communication Excellence Award’. Pant received the award at a ceremony organizsed on Friday in Bangalore, during the 14th Global Communication Conclave.

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) conferred the award on Pant for his ‘extraordinary contributions to global media development and professional journalism’.

Born in Nagarjun village of Dashrathchand Municipality of the Baitadi district of Nepal, Pant started his career as a radio journalist 22 years ago in Nepal and worked with numerous media outlets ranging from a reporter to an editor.

The author of about a dozen of books in different disciplines of media, Pant has contributed with research articles and analysis to international journals and anthologies. Visiting professor of journalism in the universities of Nepal, India, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Finland, Pant served as an advisory editorial board member at the IGI Global, the United States’ leading academic publication house. Currently, the Chairperson of Media Action Nepal and the senior special correspondent with TV Today, Pant served for about a decade as communications expert to the organisations including the United Nations.

Established by PRCI in 2009, the ‘International Communication Excellence Award’ is conferred annually on individuals for the extraordinary contribution to global communications. Pant is the first Nepalese to receive the award.