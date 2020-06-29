Letting go of unwanted emotions

By KAASHWINI DAGAR

What is anxiety? A lot of people might say that anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s a feeling of fear or apprehension about what’s to come. The first day of school, going to a job interview, or giving a speech, but I for one think that it’s a lot more than that, it’s something that can have a very deep impact on someone’s life or as some might say it could even scar some people for life. Certain amount of anxiety is good because it makes you do things, it helps you be better at what you do, because no matter how much I detest the word ‘anxiety’, I know that if this emotion didn’t exist then the human race would be as lazy as a sloth.

So, generally, what I have noticed is that people tell you that it’s something that’ll eventually pass, it’s just a phase and you know that there are ways of coping with it, but what they don’t realise is the inner turmoil that person is going through because this is like a battle between your two sides – the strong one and the vulnerable one. And what many people don’t tell you is that this is a part of you and your life so one should learn to accept and live with it. That doesn’t mean that there is nothing that can be done about it, sure there are ways to deal with it and I personally think that the best way of dealing with it is to vent out, talk about how you feel. Even that can be done in a lot of ways like you could talk to a family member or maybe a friend, or if you’re not comfortable with the idea of talking about it you can always pen down what you’re feeling in a diary. Therapy/Counseling also works well in such cases. I know that the idea of talking to a complete stranger about something this serious might sound pretty daunting at first but the up side to this whole thing is that when you’re talking to a therapist you don’t know them and they don’t know you so you generally don’t get judged for feeling things that normally people might find eccentric and you’re in a safe place where you can actually pour your heart out.

The thing with thoughts is that they come and go, both, positive and negative ones, but the real problem starts when the negative thoughts end up getting embedded in your mind and the positive ones can’t find their way inside. I believe that your thoughts are something that can make or break you, so it’s very important to have a positive attitude towards life no matter what you’re going through because that’s the only thing that would keep you going.

Another thing that I have seen which works best is meditation and exercise, because it helps you make up for all the oxygen you can’t take in because you’re too busy worrying (humor intended), but honestly it does helps so if sometimes you start to feel anxious or something, just take three deep breaths because when the right amount of oxygen reaches your brain it helps you think more clearly.

At the end, all I would like to say is that no matter how understanding and supportive your family or friends might be, only you can get yourself out of this and trust me eventually you will. And even if this is a part of you there is no need to worry, you just need to keep in mind the things by which your anxiety might get triggered and take care of that and you’ll be fine because after all each and every one of us is going through something or the other; we just need to learn how to fight our own battles in our own unique ways.

(Kaashwini Dagar has recently done her class 10th from Mayoor School Ajmer and will be going into the 11th grade where she’ll be pursuing Humanities as a subject. She likes to swim, travel and writing is something that she has developed a keen interest in recently. She has always been a firm believer of the words “Sometimes in life in order to be successful you don’t have to be better than someone you just have to be your best.”)